Russia's Far East 'Has Enormous Potential' in Research

Russia's Far East region has a great potential in terms of education and research and even the region's location can be regarded as strength, Secretary General at Association of Pacific Rim Universities in Hong Kong, Christopher Tremewan said.

The level of the education and research in Russia is high, Tremewan, who participated in the third Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, told Radio Sputnik.

"I'm sure that for example your universities and your students are pretty high level enough to be globally competent in the area [of education and data analytics]," the expert noted.

"Potential of this region is enormous," he added.

According to the expert, on the one hand — this is due to diversity and wealth of resources of the region. On the other hand, the positioning of the region as a kind of a center for many crossroads in North-East Asia also plays a key role in the attractiveness of the region.

Although different languages, cultural traditions and standards of education and research might be viewed by some as an obstacle, the analyst considers them rather an advantage.

"Well, I think the diversity of the region can be regarded as an obstacle. But we regard it as a strength," Tremewan said. "If we know exactly what is happening in each local situation, that enriches global science. We need everybody to be very knowledgeable of the local context as well as the global context," he concluded.

The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday, drawing over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries.