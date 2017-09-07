'California Could Forge Same Cooperation With Russia As With China' - Governor

California could have the same level of cooperation with Russia on climate and in other areas as it now has with China, the state's Governor Jerry Brown told Sputnik.

Speaking at the Third Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Mr. Brown outlined a long list of mutually beneficial cooperation America’s most developed state could have with the Russian Federation.

“I believe the same cooperation that California has forged with China we could have with Russia. We can work with regions on renewable energy, carbon fuels, on research and development, on electrical storage, all kinds of investments and innovations that are needed,” Brown said.

He added that in order to achieve these goals it would take more than just America.

© Sputnik/ Alexander Kryazhev About 4,200 People Gather at Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

“I think that Russia, with all the skills it has, can make a major contribution. Fossil fuel is very important, but the future is decarbonized economy, and that will take research and technology and real breakthroughs. I think that China, California and Russia can work in this regard,” Jerry Brown emphasized.

When asked to what extent America’s current anti-Russian stance and how sanctions could hamper this cooperation, he said that the sanctions are rather precise and do not cover collaboration in climate change, or even trade and investment, and a whole multitude of other areas of mutual interest.

“So I think there are a lot of [opportunities] here if people come together in good will as I am by being here,” Brown said.

© AFP 2017/ MLADEN ANTONOV California Governor Wants to Expand Cooperation Between State, US, Russia

The Third Eastern Economic Forum opened on Russky Island, which is part of Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok on Wednesday and will run until Saturday.

The EEF was initially expected to bring together over 3,500 participants, but Russian authorities have announced that some 4,200 people have already arrived in Vladivostok to take part in the forum.

A total of 723 business representatives from more than 50 countries including Australia, Canada, China, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, have also confirmed their participation in the event.