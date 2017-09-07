September Inflation Rate in Russia Expected at 0-0.2%

Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin says that the inflation rate in Russia in September is expected to stand at 0-0.2 percent, which would be lower that the September rate of 2016.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The inflation rate in Russia in September is expected to stand at 0-0.2 percent, which would be lower that the September rate of 2016, Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin said Thursday.

"The inflation rate of 3.2 is the relic of history. In September inflation could be lower than it was in the last September, but the deflation processes that have started in the end of July are coming to an end… In the 2016 September the inflation rate was about 0.2 percent, I think that it would stand in the range of 0 — 0.2 percent this year," Oreshkin told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The two-day EEF started in Vladivostok on Wednesday, gathering over 3,500 participants from more than 50 countries. A number of world leaders are attending the forum, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum.