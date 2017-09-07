Register
03:54 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2011 file photo, a sign with Facebook's Like logo is posted at Facebook headquarters near the office for the company's User Operations Safety Team in Menlo Park, Calif.

    Facebook Accuses Russia of Social Media ‘Information Operations’ During Election

    © AP Photo/ Paul Sakuma, File
    Russia
    Get short URL
    514922

    Facebook’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) has claimed that Russian users spent $100,000 to $150,000 in ads connected to about 470 fake accounts and pages operating out of Russia. The majority of the ads were focused on “amplifying divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum.”

    Alex Stamos wrote that Facebook analyzed the"connection between the Russian efforts and ads purchased on Facebook" and found that at least 3,000 ads, possibly more, came from Russia-based fake accounts and pages between June 2015 and May 2017.

    The ads did not, as has been claimed by influential American politicians, directly mention the 2016 US presidential campaign, or any particular candidates. The majority of the ads were also national rather than regional, which suggests that key swing states or counties were not particularly targeted.

    Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson
    © REUTERS/ Anna Ringstrom
    Sweden Declares Crackdown on Fake News - Finance Minister

    This flies in the face of the words of Senate Intelligence committee member Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), who said in March that "there were upwards of a thousand paid internet trolls working out of a facility in Russia, in effect taking over a series of computers which are then called a botnet, that can then generate news down to specific areas."

    Instead, Russian pages touched on "topics from LGBT matters to race issues to immigration to gun rights." That is, topics generally on people's minds at the time. 

    Stamos claims these 3,000 ads are evidence of Russia engaging in "information operations" against the US, which Facebook defined in April as "actions taken by governments or organized non-state actors to distort domestic or foreign political sentiment, most frequently to achieve a strategic and/or geopolitical outcome."

    Facebook
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Lawyers Assess Facebook's Chances to Obtain Rights for Facebook.ru Domain Used by Russian Company

    So the argument seems to go thus: Moscow funds discussion of divisive issues on social media to achieve a distortion of American political sentiment, which fulfills a geopolitical goal — presumably, disunity and infighting among the American people and government. How this serves Russia is not made explicit. 

    Sputnik Radio is known for giving a platform to voices that receive little mainstream attention, such as By Any Means Necessary's Eugene Puryear, an activist and member of the far-left Party for Socialism and Liberation; Brian Becker, national coordinator for Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER); and Fault Lines' Lee Stranahan, former chief investigative reporter for far-right news outlet Breitbart. 

    They do indeed discuss topics like gun control, LGBTQ issues, immigration and race. One might call those important issues in the US today, and indeed, around the world. 

    "We have shared our findings with US authorities investigating these issues, and we will continue to work with them as necessary," Stamos went on to write.

    Facebook HQ
    © Photo: Pixabay
    No Cash for Fake News: Facebook Blocks Pages Sharing False Stories from Advertising

    Earlier in 2017, Facebook announced a crackdown on what it called "fake news" by no longer allowing websites that spread false stories to advertise on Facebook. They partnered with fact-checking website Politifact, which has identified 201 fake news sites no longer allowed to advertise on Facebook. Not a single one of those websites originated from a Russian IP address.

    Facebook also announced that they were experimenting with new methods of cracking down on both fake news and "clickbait" pages that publish provocatively titled but virtually substanceless stories.

    In July, Facebook claimed that there was "no evidence that Russian actors bought ads on Facebook in connection with the election." 

    Related:

    Little Help From My Friends: Skype Gives Facebook's Robot Lessons in Being Human
    Lawyers Assess Facebook's Chances to Obtain Rights for Facebook.ru Domain
    German Satirical Party 'Takes Over Power' in AfD Secret Facebook Groups
    Delhi High Court Asks Facebook, Google to Block Blue Whale Suicide Game in India
    Haters Gonna Hate: Sputnik's Facebook Page Attacked by Troll Army
    Tags:
    election interference, fake news, Politifact, Sputnik Radio, Facebook, Mark Warner, Alex Stamos, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok