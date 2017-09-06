Register
20:20 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

    Foreign Partners Support Russian Initiative to Attract Investments to Far East

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok (12)
    0 11720

    Foreign investors are satisfied with Russia's initiatives aimed at improving the investment climate of the country's Far East, the RDIF CEO of the said Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Foreign investors are happy with Russia's initiatives aimed at improving the investment climate of the country's Far East, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Wednesday following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign business representatives at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)

    "Investors have a positive view of the measures taken by Yuri Trutnev [the Russian presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District] and his team in promoting the investment appeal of the Far East," Dmitriev told reporters.

    Railway. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Igor Ageyenko
    BRICS Member States Express Interest in Eurasia High-Speed Railway
    Earlier in the day, Trutnev said that Russia's Far Eastern region was ready to cooperate with the countries of the Pacific Rim. He also thanked the investors from Japan, Korea, China and India which believed in the potential of the region. He added that the Russian authorities will seek to ensure the success of all the investment projects in the Far East.

    The two-day EEF kicked off in Vladivostok earlier in the day. The forum is being attended by a number of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    2017 Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok (12)

    Related:

    EEF 2017: India Eyes Big Investment Opportunities in Russia’s Far East
    S. Korean Deputy Prime Minister Not Aware About Pyongyang-Seoul Meeting at EEF
    Putin, Abe to Be Informed of Pilot Projects on Joint Activity on Kurils at EEF
    Russian, South Korean Presidents to Meet at EEF Forum Wednesday
    Tags:
    Investments, Eastern Economic Forum, Russian Direct Investment Fund, Yuri Trutnev, Vladivostok, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Out in the Cold
    Out in the Cold
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok