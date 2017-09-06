Foreign Partners Support Russian Initiative to Attract Investments to Far East

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Foreign investors are happy with Russia's initiatives aimed at improving the investment climate of the country's Far East, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said Wednesday following the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign business representatives at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF)
"Investors have a positive view of the measures taken by Yuri Trutnev [the Russian presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District] and his team in promoting the investment appeal of the Far East," Dmitriev told reporters.
The two-day EEF kicked off in Vladivostok earlier in the day. The forum is being attended by a number of world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, as well as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a general media partner of the forum.
