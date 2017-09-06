Russian Economy Could Grow By More Than 2% Annually Amid Global Instability

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister claims that the Russian economy could grow by more than 2 percent a year in the existing situation of instability in the world.

VLADIVOSTOK (Russia) (Sputnik) — The Russian economy could grow by more than 2 percent a year in the existing situation of instability in the world, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday.

"There is a huge instability in the world: just look — the United States is divided, there are Brexit and negative expectations in the European Union. We are in the situation, when the economy could grow by more than 2 percent a year taking into consideration the advantages," Shuvalov said delivering a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum.

He also said that despite all the sanctions against Russia, Moscow sees great potential in restoring trade with the European Union.

"We hope that, despite all the sanctions and all that is happening there, the trade is slowly recovering, and we see great perspectives with the European Union even in such difficult political circumstances," Shuvalov said at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok city.