Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok to Launch Youth Program

The Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's city of Vladivostok will launch on Tuesday a youth program, dedicated to the development of the Russian Far East.

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — The official opening of the third Eastern Economic Forum will take place on September 6 and will include a welcome address by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev.

The forum is expected to gather more than 3,500 participants. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Mongolian leader Khaltmaa Battugla are expected to take part in the forum.

In addition to the traditional participants from Japan, China and South Korea, representatives from North Korea are also expected to come. Moreover, participants from the United States, including President and Founder of the Council of US — Russia Relations Derek Norberg and Governor of California Edmund G. Brown Jr.

The youth platform, called "The Russian Far East: Working with Young People to Accelerate Development," will be held at the EEF for the first time. According to the forum's website, the platform's aim is to engage young people under the age of 35 in matters related to the development of Russia's Far Eastern Federal District.

The presentation of the platform will be preceded by the youth enterprise forum, called "A point of attraction – the Russian Far East" as well as by the master class by the Russian Export Center.

The youth program is expected to gather 400 participants from Russia's Far East regions — students, young entrepreneurs and youth leaders.