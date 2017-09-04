Chechnya Protests Myanmar Violence Against Muslims (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Thousands of protesters gather in the Chechen capital of Grozny, requesting Russian President Vladimir Putin make efforts aimed at stopping anti-Muslim violence in Myanmar.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Thousands of Chechens gathered on Monday in the center of Grozny, the capital of Russia’s Chechen Republic, to protest against the anti-Muslim violence in Myanmar, Russian media reported.

On Sunday, hundreds of people rallied in front of Myanmar’s embassy in Moscow protesting against the sectarian violence in Myanmar.

According to the RBC broadcaster, the rally in Chechnya kicked off at 08:00 GMT near the Heart of Chechnya mosque, which is the biggest mosque in the republic.

Rally participants called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to make efforts aimed at stopping anti-Muslim violence in Myanmar.

In late August, Muslim insurgents of Rohingya origin attacked security posts in the state of Rakhine. The attacks prompted a harsh response from Myanmar’s authorities, with the ongoing clashes between Myanmar government forces and Muslim insurgents killing hundreds of people and forcing thousands to flee their homes.

Rakhine is a site of frequent clashes between Myanmar's Muslims and Buddhists. The conflict that started about a century ago has gradually escalated since 2011 before hitting its peak in 2012, when thousands of Muslim families sought asylum in the special refugee camps on the country's territory or fled to Bangladesh. Yet another escalation started in 2016.