Putin Orders Head of Russian Region Hit by Mudslide to Provide People With Aid

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday spoke to the head of the southwestern Kabardino-Balkaria Republic Yury Kokov and tasked him with extending all the necessary aid to residents and tourists in the areas that had been cut off by a mudslide in the mountainous Elbrus area, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

NOVO-OGAREVO (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — Peskov noted that Kokov had informed Putin of measures taken to tackle the consequences of the mudslide.

"The president asked Kokov, to provide, in cooperation with the Emergencies Ministry, [Russian] citizens, residing in the affected area, as well as tourists, with all the necessary assistance," the spokesman stressed.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that helicopters evacuated some 114 tourists, including 50 foreign, from the areas of Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria region.

© Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic Russian EMERCOM to Step Up Evacuation Alert in Kabardino-Balkaria Mudslide Area

The representative of the operational staff at the site added that the road traffic with five settlements, where 5,200 people were living, had been disrupted due to the mudslide.

A mudslide hit Kabardino-Balkaria on Friday, trapping over 500 people, including more than 130 foreigners in the mountains. Nationals of 14 foreign countries were among those affected by the mudslide. The foreign tour groups affected by the incident included citizens of France, England, South Korea, India, Egypt, Bulgaria, Moldova and Ukraine, the source added.