Russian Deputy PM Backs Gerhard Schroeder's Candidacy for Rosneft Board

CERNOBBIO (Italy) (Sputnik) — Dvorkovich said Saturday he supported the candidacy of Schroeder as it indicated Rosneft's openness in relations with the European Union.
"In any case, it demonstrates company's openness and a long-term partnership with our European colleagues," Dvorkovich told reporters.
Rosneft approved Schroeder's candidacy for the post on August 31. Apart from the ex-German chancellor, 10 people are on the list of candidates, including the incumbent members of the board, according to Rosneft materials.
In a response to criticism of his proposed work with Rosneft, Schroeder warned political opponents against fueling a new "Cold War" with Russia.
Schroeder held the office of the German chancellor in 1998-2005 and was the leader of the SPD in 1999-2004. Since 2005, Schroeder has been on the board of Nord Stream AG, a consortium behind the construction of a Baltic pipeline.
All comments
Show new comments (0)