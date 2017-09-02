Plane Crashes During Demonstration Flight Near Moscow, 2 Killed - Reports

An An-2 small plane crashed during a demonstration flight in Balashikha, Moscow region, local emergency services report. At least two people were killed.

"A plane performed a demonstration flight at low altitude. The pilot lost control, as a result the An-2 with two people on board hit the ground," Russian media report citing a source in emergency services.

According to the source, the plane during the landing the plane collased and caught fire. Two people on board have died.

​The reason for the plane crash at the Balashikha airshow is thought to be pilot error while performing the aerobatics maneuvers.

"The pilots performed aerobatics figures. A mistake was allegedly made when they performed a dead loop," the source added.