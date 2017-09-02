Utah Police Officer Probed for Arresting Nurse Who Refused to Draw Blood

Police in the US state of Utah on Friday opened an investigation into a detective who manhandled a nurse for refusing to draw blood from an unconscious patient.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "The Unified Police Department has agreed to do an investigation into any criminal acts that make have taken place during the incident with police at the University of Utah Medical Center," the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a statement.

A scandal broke out after released bodycam footage showed Detective Jeff Payne brutally handcuffing nurse Alex Wubbles and dragging her to the patrol car after she several times refused to draw blood from a dazed car crash victim in line with protocols.

The Salt Lake City police said the policeman would be placed on full administrative leave after city Mayor Jackie Biskupski condemned the incident as being completely unacceptable to the values of her administration and apologized to Wubbles.