Utah Police Officer Probed for Arresting Nurse Who Refused to Draw Blood

A scandal broke out after released bodycam footage showed Detective Jeff Payne brutally handcuffing nurse Alex Wubbles and dragging her to the patrol car after she several times refused to draw blood from a dazed car crash victim in line with protocols.
The Salt Lake City police said the policeman would be placed on full administrative leave after city Mayor Jackie Biskupski condemned the incident as being completely unacceptable to the values of her administration and apologized to Wubbles.
