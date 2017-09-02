Russian EMERCOM to Step Up Evacuation Alert in Kabardino-Balkaria Mudslide Area

Tourists staying in Russia’s southwestern Kabardino-Balkarian Republic should be actively informed on the opportunities of leaving the area, which has been affected by a mudslide, First Deputy of Minister of the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) Vladimir Stepanov said Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the press service of Russia’s southwestern Kabardino-Balkarian Republic’s government told Sputnik that 7,700 people, including some 300 foreigners, remained cut off and informed that an "air bridge" had been set up to let people get in the town of Tyrnyauz, which they can take buses from.

"Due to the mudslide and the unpleasant weather forecast it is necessary to stir up the process of informing all tourist groups about the possibility to leave the region in the vicinity of Mount Elbrus via helicopters," Stepanov said.

© Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic Over 500 People, Including Foreigners, Cut Off by Mudslide in Russia's South (PHOTO, VIDEO)

EMERCOM said in a statement that 114 people, including 67 foreigners, had been evacuated to date and all the settlements are provided with water and electricity.

A total of 525 people, including five children, are known to be in the region affected by the mudslide, the EMERCOM statement noted, specifying that the number implies 49 registered tourist groups of 301 people, including 133 foreigners.