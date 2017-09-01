Register
01 September 2017
    Alexei Navalny

    Russia Informs ECHR Measures Against Opposition Figure Navalny Lawful

    Russia
    The Russian side has sent documents to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) about the lawfulness of measures taken in regards to the opposition figure Alexey Navalny in light of his detention at an unauthorized rally in Moscow, the press service of the Justice Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

    Alexei Navalny is seen here in Moscow City Court which considered his complaint over a 30 day administrative arrest for organizing an unauthorized rally in Moscow
    Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Not Entitled to Be Elected - Election Commission
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On March 26, Navalny held a rally in Moscow without receiving an approval of the city authorities. During the rally, the opposition member was detained among several other people and on March 27 Moscow's Tverskoy District Court ruled to arrest him for 15 days over disobedience to police during the event.

    "The Russian authorities have sent their position to the European Court of Human Rights on the case 'Navalny vs Russia,' in which they have refuted the statements of the plaintiff about violations of the European Convention on Human Rights," the ministry's press service said.

    In May, the ECHR informed Moscow that five "Navalny vs Russia" complaints had been transferred to the court's Grand Chamber for revision. Soon after that, the ministry said it would prepare the legal position of the Russian side proving the lawfulness of the measures taken against Navalny.

    European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), Alexei Navalny, Russia
