18:23 GMT +301 September 2017
    Rossiya Segodnya Launches News Wires for 2018 Presidential Vote

    Russia
    The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency on Friday launched thematic news wires in the Russian, English, Spanish, Chinese and Arabic languages, dedicated to the upcoming presidential elections in Russia in March 2018.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The news  wires will provide information on election candidates' programs, their pre-electoral trips, reports from Russia's Central Election Commission, weekly public opinion polls from various sources, including the country's public opinion research center VTsIOM and the Levada analytical center, as well as information and outcomes of pre-electoral televised debates and election campaigns.

    "As demonstrated by market research conducted by our agency, the news wire generates considerable interest among commercial subscribers, both Russian and foreign. There are not only domestic and foreign media among them, but also [political] parties and public organizations," Dmitry Gornostaev, the agency's deputy editor-in-chief, said.

    Gornostaev added that by the first day of the launch of the wire, several contracts had been concluded and that the number of interested clients has grown.

    "Those subscribers who are interested in the latest information on the elections, will be able, thanks to our wire, to receive it directly, without having to look for necessary news in the heavy flow of information," the editor-in-chief noted.

    The Russian presidential election is scheduled to take place in March 2018.

