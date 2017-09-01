Russian Emergencies Ministry Ready to Evacuate Those Trapped on Elbrus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Emergencies Ministry is ready to evacuate tourists cut off by a mudslide on the Elbrus mountain, Igor Oder, the Head of the ministry’s Southern Regional Center, said Friday.
"There are 525 tourists on Elbrus now, 224 of them are in tourist bases, the rest are ascending via their own routes. There are more than 130 foreigners. We are ready to evacuate all of them," Oder said at a meeting of a governmental commission.
He also said that the Russian Emergencies Ministry was increasing the number of rescuers participating in the operation.
“Now the rescue group is being increased. Rescuers from the Stavropol Territory, the Karachaevo-Cherkessian Republic and the North Ossetia-Alania Republic are heading for the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic,” Oder added.
He added that blocked settlements can be evacuated and supplied with electric generators and other cargo by air.
