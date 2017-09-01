Register
18:23 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Crimea's Prosecutor General Natalya Poklonskaya receives citizens to discuss private matters

    'Nonsense': Russia's Poklonskaya on Rumors About Possible Presidential Run

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20841

    Russian lawmaker Natalia Poklonskaya called the media reports about her being a possible presidential candidate in next year's election "nonsense," media reported Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Poklonskaya denied she would run for president after numerous reports on Friday citing sources in the president's administration alleged that up to seven female candidates could take part in Russia's upcoming presidential run.

    Another source told the Izvestia newspaper that Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak, the daughter of late First Mayor of St. Petersburg Anatoly Sobchak, would be an ideal candidate, while political scientist Konstantin Kalachev named Poklonskaya and Russia's upper house Elena Mizulina as the most prospective candidates.

    According to the Dozhd broadcaster, Poklonskaya called Kalachev's claims "nonsense" and added that she was not aware of "what [Vedomosti] is writing."

    Deputy chair of the State Duma Committee for Security and Corruption Counteracting Natalya Poklonskaya at a concluding meeting of the Prosecutor-General's Office Board
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Deal With It: Poklonskaya Says Kiev Should Get Used to Crimea's Russian Identity
    Pokonskaya, the former Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs investigator, became popular during the events which followed the Maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014. After the coup she returned from Kiev to Crimea and was appointed acting prosecutor of the Crimean Autonomous Republic, gaining international recognition as the peninsula's chief prosecutor. In 2016, she took part in legislative elections, and became a member of Russia's parliament, the Duma.

    The Russian presidential election is scheduled to take place in March 2018. The Kremlin has not provided any comment yet on whether Putin will run for another term. The latest polls of the Public Opinion Foundation research agency showed that 65 percent of Russian citizens would vote for Putin.

    Related:

    Poklonskaya Watch Out: There's a New Beauty on the Block
    Poklonskaya's Story: Crimea's Leading Lady Recounts a Busy Two Years
    Poklonskaya: Kiev's Blockade of Crimea Serves Interests of Western States
    Tags:
    presidential run, presidential election, Vladimir Putin, Natalia Poklonskaya, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    This Week in Pictures (August 26 – September 1)
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok