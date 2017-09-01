Russia's Contribution to Major International Scientific Projects Reaches $2.3Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia's financial contribution in major international scientific projects, including the construction of a European x-ray free electron laser (XFEL) and an International Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), amounts to approximately two billion euros ($2.3 billion), Mikhail Kovalchuk, the president of Russia's National Research Center (NRC) "Kurchatov Institute" told Sputnik on Friday.

"In general, total contribution of Russia in the European major scientific projects now amounts to about two billion euros. Only in two projects in Germany — XFEL and accelerator facility for the research with antiprotons and ions FAIR in Darmstadt — we have invested more than half a billion euros," Kovalchuk said.

The construction of XFEL started early 2009, while the start of user operation is planned for September of this year. The construction costs amount to 1.22 billion euros ($1.45 billion), according to the official XFEL website. A total of 11 countries are taking part in the project, including Russia, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The United Kingdom is in the process of joining the European XFEL. Using the X-ray flashes of the European XFEL, scientists will be able to decipher the molecular composition of cells, map the atomic details of viruses as well as to take three-dimensional images of the nanoworld.

FAIR is expected to be constructed in the coming years, with the major part of the budged to be provided by Germany. The facility is said to offer outstanding research opportunities, with experiments expected to reveal missing information about the evolution of the Universe 13.8 billion years ago.