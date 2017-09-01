Kadyrov Says to Ask Russian Defense Ministry to Save Children in Syria, Iraq

Russia’s Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he would lodge a request to the country's Defense Ministry to provide safe corridors in Syria and Iraq to let women and children leave battle zones.

© Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says 6 Russians, 6 Kazakhs Evacuated From Iraqi Tal Afar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — "I intend to address the Russian Ministry of Defense and the authorities of Syria and Iraq with a request to provide safe corridors for women and children, who are situated in the zones of brutal battles [in Syria and Iraq]. I received a message, a cry for help from women who are situated there with children. They ask to help them leave the battle zones. Terrorists always choose places with high population density, it is easier for them to hide there. They are enemies of Islam, enemies of Muslims first of all," Kadyrov said in his social media.

He also stressed that the Chechen Republic had agreements with Syrian, Iraqi and Kurdish authorities, with an effective way established to recover children from conflict-torn areas.

Kadyrov has been engaged in rescuing children and women, nationals of Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States countries, from Syria and Iraq for several months now. In late August, the Chechen leader announced that five children from Russia's Republic of Dagestan were flying back to Russia from Iraq. Kadyrov supervises the recovery operations through his special representative in the Middle East and North Africa, senator Ziyad Sabsabi.