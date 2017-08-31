Russia Ranks Second in Military Strength Ranking Among 133 Nations

According to Global Firepower military ranking organization report, Russia was placed second among 133 other nations in the worldwide ranking for military strength.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia was placed second among 133 other nations in the worldwide ranking for military strength, which was based upon the number of weapons the country possesses as well as its weapons diversity, Global Firepower military ranking organization said in a report on Thursday.

According to the ranking, the United States holds the top spot for global military strength, while China is behind Russia in third place. The remaining countries in the top 10 are India, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Turkey, Germany and Egypt.

The organization noted that its term weapons diversity, on which the majority of the ranking is based, means that the country has a balanced spectrum of fire power in its possession. Global Firepower also noted that it gave NATO nations a slight edge in the rankings, as they are able to share military resources amongst one another.