Kremlin Sheds Light on Trump Tower Construction "Grand Conspiracy"

While Trump is under fire again over his lawyer allegedly getting in touch via email with the Kremlin spokesperson to discuss a possible Trump Tower construction in Moscow during the US election campaign, Dmitry Peskov has finally commented on the issue.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that he had received an email from US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen regarding the construction of a Trump Tower skyscraper in Moscow.

"Yes, indeed, there was an email, we have even found its copy," Peskov said.

While according to the spokesman "the request said a certain Russian company jointly with some persons was pursuing the goal to build such a skyscraper in Moscow's City," Peskov has also explained that the email was never answered.

"The business got stalled and they were asking [for assistance] with some kind of recommendation and with advancing the issue," Peskov said. "But as we do not react to such business issues, it's not our job, we left it unanswered," Peskov said.

He noted that the issue has never been discussed with the Russian President.

"We cannot discuss hundreds and thousands of different appeals that come from a variety of countries with President Putin," Peskov expained.

He emphasized that he has never met lawyer Cohen in person. "No, we never met, sadly or thankfully," Peskov told reporters.

© AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite US Congressman Proposes Amendment to Kill Mueller's Russia Probe After 6 Months

On Monday, The Washington Post newspaper reported that Cohen got in touch via email with Peskov in January 2016, asking him for help in advancing the stalled development of a Trump Tower skyscraper in Moscow.

The media report sparked a new conspiracy concerning Trump's election campaign alleged links to Russia, which have been denied by the US president amid the ongoing Russia probes by US Congress and Special Counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Moscow's interference in the November 2016 election. The Kremlin has repeatedly called the claim "absurd" and aimed at distracting public US opinion from pressing domestic issues.