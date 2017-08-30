Register
00:01 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    View of the Moscow Kremlin

    Kremlin Sheds Light on Trump Tower Construction "Grand Conspiracy"

    © Sputnik/ Evgeniya Novozhenova
    Russia
    Get short URL
    31432131

    While Trump is under fire again over his lawyer allegedly getting in touch via email with the Kremlin spokesperson to discuss a possible Trump Tower construction in Moscow during the US election campaign, Dmitry Peskov has finally commented on the issue.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed that he had received an email from US President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen regarding the construction of a Trump Tower skyscraper in Moscow.

    "Yes, indeed, there was an email, we have even found its copy," Peskov said.

    While according to the spokesman "the request said a certain Russian company jointly with some persons was pursuing the goal to build such a skyscraper in Moscow's City," Peskov has also explained that the email was never answered.

    "The business got stalled and they were asking [for assistance] with some kind of recommendation and with advancing the issue," Peskov said. "But as we do not react to such business issues, it's not our job, we left it unanswered," Peskov said.

    He noted that the issue has never been discussed with the Russian President.

    "We cannot discuss hundreds and thousands of different appeals that come from a variety of countries with President Putin," Peskov expained.

    He emphasized that he has never met lawyer Cohen in person. "No, we never met, sadly or thankfully," Peskov told reporters.

    Robert Mueller
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US Congressman Proposes Amendment to Kill Mueller's Russia Probe After 6 Months
    On Monday, The Washington Post newspaper reported that Cohen got in touch via email with Peskov in January 2016, asking him for help in advancing the stalled development of a Trump Tower skyscraper in Moscow.

    The media report sparked a new conspiracy concerning Trump's election campaign alleged links to Russia, which have been denied by the US president amid the ongoing Russia probes by US Congress and Special Counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Moscow's interference in the November 2016 election. The Kremlin has repeatedly called the claim "absurd" and aimed at distracting public US opinion from pressing domestic issues.

    Related:

    Trump's Company Considered Construction of Trump Tower in Moscow - Reports
    Hundreds of Anti-Trump Protesters Gather Near Trump Tower in New York
    Sticker Shock: US Military to Spend $130K a Month on Trump Tower Unit
    Tags:
    Trump Towers, Michael Cohen, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, Donald Trump, Moscow, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok