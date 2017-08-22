Russian Defense Minister Reiterates Putin's Call for Joint Anti-Terror Front

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called on the military community to fight efforts against international terrorism and share experience in countering this threat.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly called for creating a global anti-terrorist coalition putting differences aside.

"We will again and again call for the unification of the military community in the fight against terrorism," the Russian defense minister said.

"I consider it extremely important to exchange experience in the fight against terrorism," Shoigu said at talks with his counterpart from Niger at the Army 2017 forum that kicked off near Moscow earlier in the day.

On September 28, 2015, Putin addressed the UN General Assembly for the first time in over a decade during its anniversary 70th session in New York. The president touched upon the key issues on the international agenda, putting the fight against terrorism in the spotlight. During the speech, the Russian leader called for the creation of a broad coalition to fight terrorism for the first time.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that Putin's idea has been gaining more supporters.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Russia started its aerial campaign against terrorists in Syria in 2015 at the request of the Syrian president.