Register
16:28 GMT +322 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    RT’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan

    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Mocks Newsweek After Removal of False Story About Agency

    © Sputnik/
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 28770

    Sputnik and RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan commented on the decision of the Newsweek online magazine to delete stories about alleged ties between US President Donald Trump, Russia and Sputnik News Agency, noting that Newsweek feared possible lawsuits.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, former Sputnik editor Bill Moran said that his dispute with the Newsweek was settled amicably and the magazine removed two false stories of journalist Kurt Eichenwald, who argued that Trump conspired with Russia, and based his allegations on the same mistake Moran made.

    "Fearing court proceedings, Newsweek deleted false stories about us. We will further explain to various 'newsweeks,' that it is not good to lie," Simonyan told Sputnik.

    Moran did not wish to comment on the terms of his agreement with Newsweek, saying the parties had decided to keep them confidential.

    Newsweek Magazine
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Newsweek Takes Down Fabricated Sputnik-Trump Collusion Stories After Humiliating Settlement
    The mix-up goes back to last October when Democratic email leaks were making rounds on the Internet. Moran, at that time the only editor in Sputnik’s Washington bureau, discovered excerpts from the Hillary Clinton team's correspondence published by WikiLeaks. He thought the source to be trustworthy and cited Clinton's aide Sidney Blumenthal allegedly admitting Democratic nominee's responsibility for the death of US citizens in Libya's Benghazi.

    He soon realized that Blumenthal was not speaking for himself but rather simply discussing a Newsweek article by Eichenwald. The Sputnik editor decided to delete the article altogether after it had been online for mere 19 minutes and got 1,000 views. Trump later also cited what he thought to be Blumenthal on a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

    Newsweek’s Serial Liar Kurt Eichenwald Goes Mental After Being Exposed Lying About Trump
    © YouTube/High Energy
    Newsweek’s Serial Fabricator Kurt Eichenwald Melts Down After Called Out for Lying About Trump’s Mental Health
    Newsweek's Eichenwald noticed Trump's mistaken story attribution and decided to dig deep to find the roots of the mistake. He ignored WikiLeaks tweet but paid attention to the deleted article by Sputnik.

    The Bellingcat blogger group later reconstructed the sequence of events, and proved that Trump was not quoting Sputnik but brought up the same ill-fated tweet.

    After Eichenwald’s allegations were debunked, he tried to hush up the mistake offering the young Sputnik journalist a position in the magazine and threatening to destroy his career otherwise.

    Moran left Sputnik after the scandal. A recent Georgetown law graduate, he decided to pursue legal action against Newsweek and despite facing a team of high-paid lawyers, managed to bring the online publication to a settlement.

    Related:

    Exposed: How Newsweek Fabricated a Putin-Trump Conspiracy Theory
    Newsweek Journalist Claims US Intelligence Fed Him False Putin-Trump Conspiracy
    FBI Investigates Hack on Newsweek Magazine - White House
    Tags:
    fake news, Newsweek, Sputnik, Margarita Simonyan, Bill Moran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Sean Spicer Resignation Cartoon
    Spicy Resigns, and the Crowd Goes Mild
    Malaysia Airlines MH17 Crash: Investigation is Yet to Be Concluded
    Malaysia Airlines MH17 Crash: Investigation is Yet to Be Concluded

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok