VOSTOCHNY SPACE CENTER (Russia), (Sputnik) — Komarov said in October 2016 that the Angara heavy-lift launch vehicle would be sent to space from Vostochny in 2021. Deputy Minister Dmitry Rogozin confirmed that forecast in February.

"It is too early to talk about plans, which craft [the Angara-A5M will launch], but we think that this will be a useful load," Komarov told reporters.

He expressed confidence in that "the quality of the launch vehicle's preparation and the work that will be carried out will allow us to launch an actually functioning spacecraft."