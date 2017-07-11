Register
02:43 GMT +311 July 2017
Live
    Search
    MAKS-2015

    Russian Tech Firm Says to Showcase New Amphibious Vehicle at MAKS-2017

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 108 0 0

    Russia's NPO Aerospace Technologies company will showcase its BORTS Triton amphibious flying vehicle for the first time during the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017, the company said in a statement obtained by Sputnik on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the statement, BORTS Triton is a two-seat vehicle, capable of attaining a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph). It can take the crew up to 400 kilometers (250 miles) through the air or water. The maximum height that can be reached by the vehicle is 4,200 meters (13,780 feet). The empty machine weighs 350 kilograms, while its useful load mass is 250 kilograms.

    "BORTS [Begalet of three-element operational intelligence] Triton is designed to perform a range of special tasks – for being used as ground and air transport, for monitoring the terrain, for administering first aid in impassible places and emergency situations … BORTS is specifically designed for rapid response and execution of works in different climatic conditions and environments," the statement reads.

    The AN-2-110 aircraft with Honeywell turboprop TPE-331-12 engines at the Mochishche airfield after modernization at the Chaplygin Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Modern Version of Legendary Soviet Plane to Debut at MAKS Airshow
    First installment of BORTS Triton vehicles is expected to be prepared by the end of 2018.

    NPO Aerospace Technologies was created in 2011 in southern Russia and specializes in light aviation.

    The next International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 will start in Zhukovsky near Moscow on July 18 and will continue until July 23.

    Related:

    True 'Eye' View: Russia Unveils New Surveillance Drone at MAKS Air Show
    Enter the PAK FA: Sukhoi T-50 Rocks MAKS 2015 Airshow
    MAKS-2015 Airshow Enters Fifth Day
    Tags:
    tech, Borts Triton, Maks-2017 airshow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok