Russia to Build New Ground Effect Vehicle in 2019-20 - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ivan Antsev, the Scientific Production Enterprise Radar MMS general manager, said the multipurpose GEV is dubbed Chaika A-050. Also known as "ekranoplan," a GEV is a vehicle capable of rising above ground or water due to the effect created by the aerodynamic interaction of the wings and the surface.

"I am not even hoping, but I am confident [about Chaika A-050's manufacturing date] because the tests are currently being conducted, the necessary calculations are being made, the backup is being formed that will allow to create a prototype," Antsev said in an interview.

Conceived as a search and rescue as well as a reconnaissance vehicle, Antsev said the new GEV would be capable of serving in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergencies, the Ministry of Transport, and the Defense Ministry.

According to Antsev, the new GEV will have a good export potential.

"For instance, India has BrahMos cruise missiles, and our GEV can be equipped with them," Antsev added.

