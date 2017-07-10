Putin 'Helps Interpreters' When They Make Mistakes During High-Level Talks

"During informal conversations, Putin frequently speaks English, but during negotiations and official meetings he, of course, speaks with the help of an interpreter, although he understands almost everything and sometimes may even correct an interpreter in a difficult situation. I myself had been working as an interpreter at the highest level, and therefore I know what kind of stress it is," Peskov said in an interview with Russian TV channel Russia 1.

During the two-day G-20 summit, which was held in the German city of Hamburg, the Russian president had many bilateral meetings and informal talks with leaders of other countries.

At the G-20 dinner, Putin was seated next to US first lady Melania Trump. Both were seen smiling as they talked to each other.

Melania speaks several languages, including German, which is also spoken by Vladimir Putin. According to media reports, Putin and Mrs. Trump carried a lively and unconstrained dialogue almost without any help from an interpreter.

US President Donald Trump was seated away from Melania next to Juliana Awada, the wife of Argentina's president.