Putin Communicates at Meetings With Leaders of States Through Interpreters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday and Saturday, in Hamburg, the Russian president had many bilateral meetings and informal talks with leaders of other countries at G20 summit in Hamburg.

"Putin most frequently speaks English himself during free "on-the-feet" conversations, but when negotiations are held and at the official meetings, he, surely, communicates through an interpreter, although he understands English almost completely and sometimes even corrects the interpreter. It's always the interpreters' crisis moment, I myself interpreted on the top level, and therefore, I know what kind of stress it is," Peskov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.