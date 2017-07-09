Putin: Boost of Civil Production By Defense Industry Complex to Become Priority

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) — Putin added that Russia's Rostec Corporation, in particular, is working extensively on diversification of its production facilities.

"Another key issue is to boost volumes of hi-tech production for the civil purposes by the defense industry complex. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is actively engaged in this issue now," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2017.

INNOPROM is an international industrial exhibition held annually in Yekaterinburg since 2010. In 2017, the Russian city will host the international event for the 8th time on July 10-13 with more than 95 delegations set to attend, according to the organizers.