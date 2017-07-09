Cathedral, Monastery in Russia's Sviyazhsk Gets UNESCO World Heritage Status

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Uspensky monastery and its cathedral in the town-island of Sviyazhsk located in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan was inscribed on Sunday as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the UN cultural organization said.
"Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Assumption Cathedral and Monastery of the town-island of Sviyazhsk, Russian Federation," UNESCO said on its Twitter page.
Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Assumption Cathedral and Monastery of the town-island of Sviyazhsk, Russian Federation#41whc pic.twitter.com/vxa4jsw41B— UNESCO (@UNESCO) July 9, 2017
The Uspensky monastery was founded in 1555. The monastery was one of the most significant Orthodox centers used for spreading Christianity to the Volga and Ural regions.
