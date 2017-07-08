Russian Pacific Islands to Bring $689Mln Projects to Economic Forum This Fall

"Entrepreneurs from the Sakhalin and Kuril islands plan to unveil 30 projects during the business week of the 3rd Eastern Economic Forum… An estimated 41.6 billion rubles [$689mln] worth of investment will be required to implement them," the Sakhalin governor’s office said in a statement.
Sakhalin authorities hope to get investors interested in funding hotels and other infrastructure at the a local ski resort near the village of Gorny Vozdukh, as well as several factories to produce pipes and engineered wood.
Businesses in the Southern Kurils plan to attract cash for a new hotel complex that will also have traditional Japanese hot spring baths, known as onsen.
The annual forum in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East is scheduled for September 6-7. The Russian president’s envoy to the region, Yuri Trutnev, said delegations from 24 countries said they would come.
