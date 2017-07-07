Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Sends Letter to Putin Asking to Help Return Home

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)On Wednesday, the Izvestia newspaper reported that Yaroshenko had written a letter to US President Donald Trump, in which he asked to transfer him to Russia, while his family had appealed to the US leader for a pardon.

"All possible variants to reach justice in the United States are exhausted. All legal ways to return to Russia are blocked by the US authorities. I am almost out of strength," Yaroshenko said in the letter to Putin.

His wife Viktoria Yaroshenko also sent a letter with the same request to the Russian president, the broadcaster reported.

"We hope that Putin will raise the issue of returning my husband during the meeting with Trump on Friday, July 7," she said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Yaroshenko was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2011 on allegations of conspiring to import more than $100 million worth of cocaine into the United States. He was captured in Liberia in 2010 and turned over to the United States, prompting protests from Russia. In April 2016, the Appeals Court of New York denied revising the pilot's sentence.