MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A ministerial infographic revealed that nine aircraft surveyed the external border of Russia’s airspace without trespassing.

This is two air incidents short of last week's tally when Russian jets were scrambled six times to respond to 15 sightings of foreign planes.

The number of air incidents involving Russian and NATO planes has increased in the past years after the US-led alliance ratcheted up its presence on Russia’s western border in 2014.