Russia Ready to Develop Anti-Terrorism Cooperation with France - Lavrov

PARIS (Sputnik) — Lavrov said he agrees with the French foreign minister that international terrorism is the number one enemy, and in order to fight against it, it is necessary to put aside everything else. Lavrov noted that by defeating terrorism, it is possible to achieve progress in resolving numerous crises, including in the Middle East and in northern Africa.

"As for our cooperation in the anti-terrorism sphere, we are ready to develop it in a bilateral format, where we already have some experience, as well as at all multilateral platforms, of course, primarily in the United Nations," the Russian foreign minister added.

He also pointed out that Russia is interested in resuming dialogue in the "2+2" format with France.

"We want other mechanisms of our cooperation that were created some time ago to resume work in full measure," Lavrov said.

"This includes the intergovernmental commission chaired by the two prime ministers, the large interparliamentary commission, and the security cooperation council with the participation of foreign and defense ministers, the so-called '2+2' format," he elaborated.