Siemens Denies Transferring Turbines to Crimea Despite EU Sanctions

BERLIN (Sputnik)On Wednesday, media reported that Russia delivered electricity turbines produced by Siemens to Crimea despite EU sanctions that forbid EU companies to supply the region with energy technology.

"Siemens did not supply turbines to Crimea and complies with all restrictions on export control," Friedrich said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the issue, saying that the presidential administration was not dealing with turbines.

Media suggested that Crimea needed turbines for two new power plants under construction aiming to ensure a stable power supply to the region after its reunification with Russia in 2014.

Moscow's relations with the West deteriorated rapidly following Crimea’s referendum to reunite with Russia in 2014 and the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis later that year. The United States and the European Union showed their disapproval of Russia’s alleged meddling in the Ukrainian affairs by introducing several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions despite the fact that Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations.