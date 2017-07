© REUTERS/ Stephanie Keith US to Share Intel on North Korea With Russia, But Keeps Its Plans Secret

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The State Department's report published last week alleges that North Korea "operated labor camps on Russian soil and subjected thousands of North Korean workers to forced labor."

"The allegations of so-called forced labor of North Korean citizens in so-called North Korean labor camps on Russian soil in the US report on the situation with human trafficking are groundless," Zakharova told a weekly briefing.

She asserted "there is no doubt that such fabrications… are pursuing the sole purpose of using the human rights tool to exert unilateral pressure on North Korea, creating artificial obstacles to restricting cooperation."