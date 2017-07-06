Register
10:30 GMT +306 July 2017
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Over 80% of Russians Approved Work of President Putin By End of June - Poll

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Russia
    115240

    According to a poll, The level of approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin's work reached 81.4 percent in June.

    Russian president Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences to president Hollande and French people vie TV address after deadly truck attack in Nice.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Nikolskiy
    Putin’s Approval Rating in Russia Grows By 2% in October, Reaches 84%
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The level of approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin's work reached 81.4 percent by the end of June, with the president's trust rating standing at 49.2 percent, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed Thursday.

    "Vladimir Putin still comes first in the trust rating for politicians, being supported by about a half of those questioned," the survey, obtained by Sputnik, revealed.

    Between June 12 and 18, 48.2 percent of respondents said they trusted the Russian president, according to the poll. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu came second in the trust rating with 15.8 percent in the last week of June, while Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ranked third with 13.5 percent, according to the survey.

    On June 12-18, 84.6 of Russians said they approved the work of Putin, while between June 26 and July 2, the approval rating dropped to 81.4 percent, according to the survey.

    The results of the poll are based on the data of daily telephone-based surveys by VCIOM-SPUTNIK, conducted in 2017. A total of 600 people from at least 80 Russian regions take part in the poll every day.

    Tags:
    poll, approval rating, Vladimir Putin, Russia
