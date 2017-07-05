Putin Held Meeting With Russian Security Council Permanent Members Ahead of G20

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev Putin May Meet Permanent Members of Russian Security Council Ahead of G20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, Peskov said that the meeting was likely to take place.

"The meeting focused on discussion of the current domestic affairs. [The meeting] also involved the exchange of opinions on the urgent international issues in the light of the participation in the G20 summit as well as on multiple bilateral contacts, planned on the G20 sidelines," Peskov said.

Peskov noted that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergei Naryshkin and Special Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergei Ivanov took part in the meeting.