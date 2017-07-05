Indian Delegation Visits Russia’s Polygon on Eve of Joint Drills

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — On Monday, Russia's Eastern Military District said that up to 900 Russian servicemen will take part in the Indra-2017 drills. set to take place in fall in Russia's Far East region.

«The Primorsky region’s military units demonstrated their firing capabilities to the Indian guests. The Russian servicemen carried out training exercises, using the armament of BMP-2, T-72 tanks as well as the grenade launchers and small arms,” Matveyev told reporters.

Indra-2017 exercises will be carried out to train military command and coordination of actions, practicing the tactical maneuvers of combined units and improving the interaction between the Russian and Indian troops.

In June, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Indra-2017 would be interspecific and would involve land units, naval and air fleet.

In 2016, Russia and India held anti-terror and naval exercises in Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East engaging over 500 servicemen and up to 50 military vehicles.