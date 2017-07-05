Register
08:45 GMT +305 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Oil tanker

    Russian Firm Plans to Construct Export Hydrocarbons Hub in Vladivostok in 2018

    CC0 / /
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 223 0 0

    The construction of the liquefied petroleum gas' (LPG) export terminal in the free port of Russian Far East city of Vladivostok is planned to be finished in 2018, CEO of Russian Vostok LPG company Evgeny Panin said Wednesday.

    Cities of Russia. Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Seven Chinese Companies Become Residents of Free Port of Vladivostok – Moscow
    VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — According to the CEO, the terminal will be distributing gas to the Asia-Pacific market and will have a capacity of more than one million tons of gas per year.

    “We chose an industrial site, which has access roads. Now the design work is underway … Currently we are at the first stage – we obtained the permission, started the design work and completed the technological part, now we will focus on the working draft in detail. We plan to start the construction this year and complete it next year,” Panin said at the East Russia Oil and Gas forum, which kicked off earlier in the day in Vladivostok.

    The Asia-Pacific market has a great potential for Russia in terms of diversifying its LPG supplies as currently it is delivered mainly to the countries of the Mediterranean region and Turkey, the CEO noted.

    “The terminal will be a unique technological project for the development of the Far East region and will expand the export market  for the Russian LPG manufacturers by the optimization of costs and logistics as well as by the route optimization to the nearest regions of consumption – Japan, South Korea and China,” Panin added.

    Effective since October 12, 2015, the Vladivostok free port is active across 15 Primorsky Territory municipalities. It allows for the establishment of special regulation procedures for a range of industries in Vladivostok. A free port has the right to perform duty-free import and export of goods and is excluded from the state customs territory.

    Related:

    At Least 22 Detained at Unauthorized Rally in Russia's City of Vladivostok
    Unauthorized Rally in Russia's Vladivostok Results in Detentions, Clashes
    Russian Vladivostok May Become Special Economic Zone – China Lawmaker
    Tags:
    hydrocarbons, Construction, export, Russian Vostok LPG, Russia, Vladivostok
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    We Are the Champions! 2017 FIFA Confed Cup Final Match and Closing Ceremony
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    Like a Wrecking Ball
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok