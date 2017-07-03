© Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia for 2-Day Official Visit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Xi arrived in Russia for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day.

"Since the both sides have been carefully preparing for this visit for a long time, a package of documents to be signed contains 40 bilateral documents," Ushakov told reporters.

The sides will also sign a joint statement on further deepening of relations, comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, on the current situation in the world and important international problems, and will also endorse an action plan for the implementation of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation for 2017-2020, Ushakov added.