Putin Discusses Next Astana Talks With Russian Security Council - Kremlin

© AFP 2017/ Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV Syrian Opposition Southern Front Says to Skip Upcoming Astana Talks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Peskov, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin.

"During the meeting, current issues related to socio-economic development of the country were discussed. International issues were also touched upon, the Syrian issue in particular, including in the context of preparations for the next Astana meeting on Syrian settlement, scheduled for early July," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, Putin also informed the meeting's participants about a series of international telephone conversations which he had held on Friday and Saturday.

The next round of the international Syrian reconciliation talks in Astana is due to take place on July 4-5.