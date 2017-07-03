Register
    Chinese President Xi Jinping takes part in a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport

    Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives in Russia for 2-Day Official Visit

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Russia
    Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Russia for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was met by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov as well as the ambassadors of the two countries.

    The Russian and Chinese national flags are seen on the table as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (back L) and his China's President Xi Jinping (back R) stand during a signing ceremony at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on November 9, 2014.
    © AFP 2017/ HOW HWEE YOUNG
    Russia, China Preparing Dozens of Deals Ahead of Xi's Visit to Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This visit is Xi's sixth trip to Russia during his presidential tenure, and the planned meeting with Putin will be the 21st one.

    According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the presidents will have a thorough exchange of views on bilateral issues, important international and regional issues, as well as issues of mutual interest. On July 4, there will be a separate meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, at which cooperation in trade, energy, industry and transport infrastructure will be discussed.

    Two joint statements are expected to be the main political outcomes of the visit. The first agreement concerns bilateral relations and will be a plan for the development of China-Russia relations and cooperation in various fields. The second statement will deal with international issues, in which Russia and China will declare a common position on important regional and international issues.

