Putin Signs Law on Creation of Online Register of Dismissed Corrupt Officials

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the creation of an online register of former officials, law enforcement officers and servicemen, who were dismissed due to their involvement in corruption, according to a document published on the official portal for legal information on Saturday.

The online register will be available online on the governmental information system on the civil service. The register will include the information on the individuals, who were dismissed due to the loss of trust for committing a corruption crime with an exception of information that constitutes a state secret, according to the law.

The former employees of the Russian state corporations, dismissed for corruption, could also be found in the register. The register will be filled by former employers, who are obligated to submit the information.

Putin has said that Moscow consistently fights against corruption and views it as a serious problem, underlining that he personally supports the idea that public opinion should be focused on the matter.