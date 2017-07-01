Register
01 July 2017
    Admiral Makarov patrol ship

    Russian Navy to Receive Second Trio of Project 11356 Frigates - Official

    © Photo: JSC "Shipyard "Yantar"
    The construction of three Russian Project 11356 frigates stalled over suspended engine supplies from Ukraine will be completed and the ships will be delivered to the Black Sea Fleet, Vice-Adm. Viktor Bursuk, the Russian Navy’s deputy commander for procurement, said on Saturday.

    A Russian Navy ship launches a Kalibr cruise missile at the Jabhat Al-Nusra terrorist groupfrom the Mediterranean Sea. File photo
    © Photo: Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Russian Navy to Receive Two New Frigates by End of 2020 – Defense Minister
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) Bursuk pointed out that some foreign partners showed interest in the new Russian frigates.

    "We really made a step toward our foreign partners, who wanted to purchase frigates of this project. However, the [construction of] three ships laid down at the Yantar shipyard will be completed and delivered to the Navy," Bursuk told reporters on the sidelines of the 8th International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2017)

    Russia planned to construct six Project 11356 frigates by 2020. Two frigates have already been delivered to the Russian Navy, while one more is being tested now. The construction of the last three frigates stalled after Ukraine refused to deliver gas-turbine engines. The manufacturing of the gas-turbine engines is now being carried out at the NPO Saturn plant in the Russian city of Rybinsk.

    Discussion
