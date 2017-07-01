Russia to Open Info Centers for 2018 FIFA Cup Fans in EU, China, Latin America

–

NEW YORK (Sputnik)Russia will open information centers for the fans and tourists, who plan to visit Russia in 2018 for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, in a number of cities across the globe, particularly in Europe, Latin America and China, Deputy Director of Russia's humanitarian cooperation agency Rossotrudnichestvo Aleksandr Radkov told Sputnik Saturday.

"Now, we are launching a program of opening information centers on the basis of Russian cultural centers, where the fans could receive comprehensive information about visiting Russia. The information centers primarily will be working in the countries, which generate the largest flows of fans: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China as well as the countries of Latin America," Radkov said after the visit to the United States.

When the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia, the information centers will be turned into the fan-zones, where the matches will be aired. Such a pilot project has been already launched in Serbia on the eve of the FIFA Confederations Cup, when the Russian center received the Mexican ambassador and other diplomats for the broadcast of the match between Mexico and Russia (2:1).

On June 17, the FIFA Confederations Cup kicked off in Russia and will continue until Sunday. Four Russian cities are hosting the matches: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held across 11 Russian cities in June and July 2018. The event will be the first ever World Cup to take place in Eastern Europe.