Gazprom Sends Legal Notice to Kiev in Connection With Assets Seizure

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)In 1998, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments.

"Based on this agreement, Gazprom decided to send a notice of elimination of violations to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine… If these violations are not eliminated, then, based on the provisions of the 1998 agreement, Gazprom will turn to international arbitration, as it is stipulated by the current agreement," Miller said at a briefing on the results of Gazprom's annual shareholders meeting on Friday.

On June 1, Ukraine's Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said Ukraine would seek the seizure of Gazprom's foreign assets to claim its anti-monopoly fine of $6.4 billion that Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee (AMC) imposed on Gazprom in January 2015 for allegedly violating antitrust rules.

Russian energy giant Gazprom will appeal in a Swedish court an interim ruling of the Stockholm arbitration court on a dispute with Ukraine's Naftogaz, Gazprom CEO said.

"It was an interim decision of the Stockholm arbitration court, this is not a final decision, but an interim ruling. According to a preliminary economic assessment, in line with the preliminary decision of the Stockholm arbitration, the recovery from Naftogaz of Ukraine in favor of Gazprom exceeds $1.7 billion," Miller told reporters following an annual shareholders meeting of Gazprom.

"At the same time, the argumentation of the arbitrators on many issues of the interim ruling seems insufficient, and Gazprom has decided to appeal the interim decision of the Stockholm arbitration court in a Swedish court of appeal," he said.