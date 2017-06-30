Register
16:55 GMT +330 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A total of four Gremyashchiy-class (Project 20385) stealth corvettes are planned to be built for the Russian navy

    Russian Navy Plans to Receive Total of 4 Gremyashchiy-Class Corvettes

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Danichev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 138 0 0

    A total of four Gremyashchiy-class (Project 20385) stealth corvettes are planned to be built for the Russian navy, Vladimir Tryapichnikov, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Navy Ship Building Directorate, said Friday.

    Model of the Project 23000E 'Shtorm', Russia's prospective new carrier design
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev
    Russian Navy Confirms Plans to Build New Aircraft Carrier
    ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, Gremyashchy, the first vessel of the project, was floated out at the Severnaya Verf shipyard in St Petersburg.

    "The series will be brigade-size, or about four ships. But we should not stand still… The series will be made up of four ships, and then we will proceed to the construction of an even more modern and powerful Project 20386 corvette," Tryapichnikov said after the float-out ceremony.

    He noted that it was rational to continue this series of ships at the Severnaya Verf shipyard, however, the possibility of placing orders at shipbuilding enterprises in the Far East is also being considered.

    Tryapichnikov said the Project 20385 corvettes are the newest and most modern.

    "It can be stated that, first and foremost, it is distinguished by the energy unit… This is import substitution, it is a new power unit that provides this ship with great seaworthiness and high speed. And, most importantly, that it is made in Russia," he said, adding that a multifunctional radar complex and upgraded weapons were installed on the corvette.

    The Project 20385 corvette has a length of 343 feet, displaces 2,200 tonnes, develops speeds up to 26 knots and has an operating range of 3,800 nautical miles at 14 knots.

    Project 20386 corvettes are designed to have a 358-feet length, displace 3,400 tonnes and reach speeds of up to 30 knots. The first ship in the class has been laid down on October 28 last year and is planned to enter service by 2021.

    Related:

    Russian Navy to Receive New-Gen Communication Vessel in November
    Russian Navy Mediterranean Task Force Expanded to 15 Ships
    Russian Navy Launches Cruise Missiles From Sub on Daesh Targets Near Palmyra
    Tags:
    corvettes, Gremyashchy, Russian Navy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Moviemakers
    Wag the WMD
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok