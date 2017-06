MOSCOW, June 30 (Sputnik) — Russia has extended response measures to western sanctions until December 31, 2018, according to President Vladimir Putin's decree published Friday.

"Extend from January 1 to December 31, 2018, the effect of responsive special economic measures envisaged by the August 6, 2014, Russian presidential decree… and extended by presidential decrees," the decree reads.

The response measures take effect on the day of their publication.

The Russian government is instructed to provide measures for the implementation of the decree and, if necessary, make proposals on changing the countermeasures' date of effect.