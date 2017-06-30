Teams From 28 Countries to Participate in Int'l Army Games 2017 - MoD

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov International Army Games 2017 to Include 7 New Participating Countries

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Teams from 28 countries, as well as the observers from seven nations, will participate in the International Army Games that will be held in Russia and four other states this year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Friday.

"The International Army Games 2017 will be held on July 28 — August 12. Every year the number of participants is consistently rising. Currently, 28 countries are ready to present their teams. Seven other states will send their observers to the games," Shoigu said.

The defense minister noted that this year's games would involve five new contests, thus bringing the number of the disciplines to 28. The geography of the event has gradually expanded, since the games will be held not only in Russia, but also in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan and China, he added.

The International Army Games are annual military competitions held since 2015 on the initiative of the Russian defense minister. The contests include competitions among tank crews, snipers, air and seaborne practices, as well as medical, scout and other contests.